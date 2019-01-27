How the ‘Rent’ Costumes Have Evolved for the Latest Show

After weeks and weeks of rehearsals, “Rent: Live” airs today.

While the talented cast — filled with well-known stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and Mario — is certain to please with its performances, the on-screen fashion is also worth keeping an eye out for.

The costumes for “Rent: Live” were designed by the same woman behind the looks the original 1996 off-Broadway cast wore, Angela Wendt.

“The biggest change is that there are so many more characters, and now we can also follow timeline,” Wendt explained to Playbill regarding the upcoming costumes. “There will be new surprises, and you will also see some old friends — that’s all I’m going to say.”

Appearing as Mark, Jordan Fisher wears high-top Converse sneakers in the upcoming musical. The classic kicks are paired with a sweater and scarf, two pieces that have come to be associated with Mark throughout various “Rent” renditions.

“When I had to create Mark, you think of the person that goes through the whole arc of the story in one outfit, because he tells the story, so we said, ‘We’re not going to change him.’ It’s all from his viewpoint,” Wendt said in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s hard to be something that we actually aren’t annoyed to look at for the whole 2:15 of the show and that travels well through everything — not too flamboyant but still interesting enough.”

Classic Converse kicks are a simple choice that fits right into the ’90s world of New York’s East Village that “Rent” takes place in.

Like Mark, Mario’s Benny also is clad in sneakers, sporting a smart pair of blue trainers with a turtleneck sweater.

In one ensemble shot, Hudgens’ Maureen wears an edgy patterned top with suede-like knee-high boots, while Tinashe appears to be clad in a pink minidress and black thigh-highs.

In another shot from rehearsal, Hudgens wears a sweatshirt and leggings — possibly her street clothes — with soaring platform lace-up booties.

The person who undergoes the most costume changes in the latest version of the musical is drag queen Angel, portrayed by Valentina. Items viewers may remember from prior shows, such as Angel’s zebra tights, will make an appearance in “Rent: Live.”

Find out all you need to know about how to watch “Rent: Live” here.