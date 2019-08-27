Sign up for our newsletter today!

Worst Dressed Celebs at MTV VMAs 2019, According to You

By Charlie Carballo
2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, USA – 26 Aug 2019
Lil’ Kim
Gigi & Bella Hadid
James Charles
Jonathan Van Ness
Entertainers are celebrating another year of outstanding music videos tonight at the MTV VMAs, where recording stars big and small aligned in New Jersey for the ceremony.

Ahead of the honors being passed out, the pre-show red carpet was where the viewers at home got to cast their votes in realtime on social media — with no shortage of salty and sweet comments on the best and worst looks of the festivities.

J. Balvin

J BalvinMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
J Balvin wears head-to-toe Off-White.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Hitmaker J Balvin continued his streak of fashion risks with a quirky look by Off-White. Clad in Virgil Abloh’s label from head to toe, Balvin had on a boxy gray suit over a multicolor top and dark sneakers. “Ok so we gonna just act like @JBALVIN doesn’t look like Dr. Evil,” tweeted @mireyvmvkeup, who compared the outfit to Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers.”

Balvin had another opportunity to show off his style when he performed with Bad Bunny onstage, but their Super Mario Brothers-inspired look scored a mix of laughs and disappointment.

“Bad bunny really gonna embarrass me with these outfits….” tweeted @beysweetener. Another user added: “Lmao I dont like watching the vma’s but am so glad I turned it in to see bad bunny and j balvin in these hilarious outfits.”

J Balvin and Bad BunnyMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
J Balvin and Bad Bunny
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Bad Bunny
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny also had a turn on the red carpet, dressed in head-to-ankle black, but his choice in shoe color was a big miss for @TrevellAnderson. “Dare I say it? The men are giving me the feels this red carpet,” the Twitter user said, adding, “He coulda found some black shoes though.”

Veronica Vega

Veronica Vega, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Veronica Vega
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Singer Veronica Vega looked like money, literally, when she confidently stepped onto the red carpet. The musician wore a chainlink top with a dramatic skirt by Kota Okuda that was shaped like dollars bills. Her boots by designer Darius Kenon continued the theme with graphic prints of hundred-dollar bills. Still, the bold choice lacked a surprise factor for @starbsprincess. “The money dress was done last year,” she tweeted. “Where is the originality?! Even rainbow hair is boring to me now!”

Lil Kim

Lil' Kim MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Lil’ Kim
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Rapper Lil Kim has never been a shrinking violet, so it’s no surprise that her outfit featuring variations of the hue didn’t go unnoticed. The dress incorporated black sequins on the bustier and feathers. Completing the look was a pair of black heels with straps that went up the leg. The shoes got no wisecracks, but @PAUSEnowPLAYY called the dress “horrifying!”

The Jonas Brothers

fendi, Jonas Brothers - Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin JonasMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
(L-R): Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas wearing Fendi.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The always dapper Jonas Brothers weren’t spared either. All clad in Fendi, the youngest of the group, Nick, was called out for his chunky black dress shoes. “Ummm…. I am not feelin those shoes Nick,” tweeted @TaylorMadason.

