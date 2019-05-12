Sweet Mother’s Day Tributes From Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama and More Celebrities + Designers

Amid the flurry of Mother’s Day odes to mothers (and mothers’ odes to their kids) that are taking over social media today, celebrities are chiming in with their own emotional tributes.
From first families to royals to pro athletes, it seems like just about everyone was chiming in with praise for their mama this holiday. Below, we’ve rounded up nine celebrities and designers who showed their appreciation via Instagram.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is celebrating her first Mother’s Day since the birth of son Archie. The Duchess of Sussex took to the @sussexroyal Instagram to share a sweet snap of the newborn’s teensy feet. She wrote: “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Michelle Obama
Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a multigenerational snap featuring her mother, Marian Robinson, and two daughters, Sasha and Malia. All four women wear white in the photo as they smile big for the camera. The “Becoming” author wrote a long, emotional tribute to Robinson. “Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you,” it read.
Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️
Ivanka Trump
First daughter Ivanka Trump celebrated mother Ivana with a series of vintage snaps of the matriarch. “While every day for you should be Mother’s Day, it’s great to have a day for us to slow down, reflect and express to you how much we appreciate you and all that you do for our family. Thank you mom! xx ❤️,” the former Ivanka Trump Collection designer wrote.
Brandon Maxwell
Designer Brandon Maxwell dedicated his fall ’19 show to his mom, Pam, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. He posted an image of Pam posing with two famous models: Bella Hadid and Lily Aldridge. “Happy Mother’s Day to my original supermodel, the woman who has defined beauty and grace for me since my first breath, the woman whose zest for life and love for her children is unparalleled, and the woman who has always embodied the idea that beauty is as beauty does,” he captioned the photo.
Happy Mother’s Day to my original supermodel, the woman who has defined beauty and grace for me since my first breath, the woman whose zest for life and love for her children is unparalleled, and the woman who has always embodied the idea that beauty is as beauty does. It’s been quite a year, and I think about this photo a lot, taken a day or two before so many things changed. On this day, as you bounced through the streets of New York you looked as beautiful as ever, filled with joy, and it has struck me so much this year that that joy and happiness never left you as you rose to meet the challenges you faced. It’s how I’ve always seen you, and how I always will, because you allow us to see nothing else. We went on quite a rollercoaster this year, and I’m so grateful we’re on the other side. I’m so blessed to call you mom, to be wrapped in your love. Thank you for the life you’ve given me, Mom. I love you deeply! ❤️
Kylie Jenner
Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi last February. In a series of Instagram posts today, the Adidas ambassador celebrated her connection to her daughter, writing: “the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay.”
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford posted a series of tributes, honoring both her mother and children. “I love you both so so much. I’m so proud to be your mom and humbled by the lessons you continue to teach me,” she wrote in a tribute to her model children Presley and Kaia.
Russell Westbrook
NBA star Russell Westbrook took to Instagram to pay homage to both his mother and his wife, Nina.”I love you so much and I’m so blessed and thankful to have a mother like you in my life. Thank you for EVERYTHING Mom, I love you and appreciate you more than you know,” he said of his mom.
Kristin Cavallari
The reality star-turned-shoe designer posted a photo with her three children (who she shares with former NFLer Jay Cutler) to commemorate the holiday. She captioned the image: “My whole world opened up when these 3 came into my life. Being their mom is the best gift on the planet and I’m thankful everyday.“
Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano took to Instagram to honor both mother Joye and sister Shannon. The “Project Runway” winner shared a black-and-white image of the trio, captioning the photo: “Happy #mothersday to my QUEENS @ssiriano and @sirianoj! You are such amazing women and I hope you have the most beautiful day. Xo your son and brother.”
