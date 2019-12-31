From high-heeled thong sandals to square toes, there were a number of trends that caught the eye of celebrities in 2019 — and FN was here to document all the best shoe moments.

Below, we take a look back at our TK most read celebrity style stories of 2019.

Katie Holmes Takes On the High Heel Thong Sandal Trend in NYC

In 2019, ’90s-inspired fashion made a comeback, and so did Katie Holmes. When Holmes, fresh off a breakup with Jamie Foxx, wore the high-heeled thong sandal trend in New York this August — before that viral cashmere bra top moment — internet fans went crazy, making for the most read celebrity style story of the year.

Katie Holmes wearing a striped dress with high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Aug. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Read the full story here.

Jennifer Garner Goes to Church in LA Wearing Smock Dress & 4-Inch Sandals

Whether she’s heading to church or the school pickup line, Jennifer Garner tends to make headlines with her style. FN’s second most read celebrity style post of the year revolved around a look the Capital One ambassador wore to her Los Angeles church this September. The simple outfit included 4-inch, ankle-strap Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Gianvito Rossi sandals on Sept. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Read the full story here.

How Malia Obama, 21, Has Changed Her Style Since Leaving the White House

Malia Obama is all grown up. In August, FN took a look back at how the former first daughter’s style has evolved since her father, President Barack Obama, was first elected in 2008. Although the Harvard student has made fewer appearances following her dad’s White House exit, America’s curiosity over her more mature looks has yet to be sated.

Malia Obama (L) wearing Dr. Martens boots while out and about in Paris this June, with sister Sasha in Nikes. CREDIT: Splash News

Read the full story here.

Kylie Jenner Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend on Instagram

Katie Holmes wasn’t the only celebrity to embrace the high-heeled thong sandal in 2019. Ever the savvy social media user, Kylie Jenner tried out the fad on Instagram in November, wearing a pair of square-toe Bottega Veneta sandals. Older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been major proponents of the trend as well, although their heels are from Yeezy.

Read the full story here.

Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Miami in All-White Look With Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez is constantly hitting the gym — for proof, look no further than her own social media accounts — but the frequency of her workouts hasn’t diminished our collective interest. Our fifth most read celebrity style story of the year is from December, when J-Lo stepped out in an all-white look with her favorite Slick Woods x The Kooples kicks.

Jennifer Lopez wears an all-white outfit with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami, Dec. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

Read the full story here.

Barron Trump, 13, Is Taller Than Melania in Heels & 6-Foot-2 President Donald Trump

The internet isn’t just fascinated with the Obama girls: The first family fervor also extends to President Donald Trump’s children. When 13-year-old Barron boarded Air Force One this August, we couldn’t help but notice how much taller he was than his parents — even though Melania Trump wore soaring stilettos and the president is well over 6-feet-tall.

(L-R): Barron Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump board Air Force One in August. CREDIT: Greg E. Mathieson Sr/Shutterstock

Read the full story here.

Gwen Stefani Heads to Church in a Pair of Unconventional Butterfly-Style Heels

There’s nothing like a good pair of statement heels to get the internet buzzing. When Gwen Stefani attended church in January clad in black booties with rose gold butterfly accents, plenty of netizens headed to Footwearnews.com to check out the look. The shoes were from Sophia Webster, whose signature symbol is a shining butterfly.

Gwen Stefani steps out in January wearing a checkered jacket and Sophia Webster butterfly heels in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

Read the full story here.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in LA

The high-heeled thong sandal trend really had us captivated this year. Our eighth most read celebrity story of the year revolved around Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Bottega Veneta shoes, worn on an October outing in Los Angeles. Huntington-Whiteley is a frequent wearer of Bottega’s wares, and she’s stepped out in similar pairs since.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Los Angeles this October wearing Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Read the full story here.

Katie Holmes Does the Big-Toe Sandal Trend in NYC With Suri

Katie Holmes was a true trendsetter in 2019, and she didn’t shy away from difficult to pull off styles. One of the trickiest trends she tackled? The big-toe sandal. The actress was spotted in Christian Louboutin big-toe mules on several occasions. But when she wore them while out with daughter Suri Cruise in September, a particularly memorable moment was created.

Katie Holmes wears a midi skirt with Louboutin big-toe mules in New York on Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

Read the full story here.

Rihanna Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in Head-to-Toe White

The 10th and final piece on our most read list offers further proof of the power of the high-heeled thong sandal — and of Rihanna. The singer turned designer wore a pair of white-hot heels from her own label out and about in October. In addition to testing out the unusual trend, the A-lister bucked convention by wearing head-to-heel white — she teamed her shoes with an Alex Perry midi dress in the shade — well after Labor Day.

Rihanna in head-to-heel white with high-heeled Fenty thong sandals out and about in New York on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

Read the full story here.