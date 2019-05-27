Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and More Celebrities Who Love Monochrome Dressing

Monochrome dressing has been a major trend for the past few years, with celebrities frequently sporting a color from head to heel.

Stars from Kate Middleton to Bella Hadid have given it a whirl.

Middleton often steps out in monochrome ensembles. The Duchess of Cambridge went to the opening of the Composites Technology Center at McLaren Automotive in the U.K. in November 2018 wearing head-to-toe blue. She teamed an electric blue coat dress with suede Rupert Sanderson heels, one of her go-to shoe choices.

Kate Middleton wears Rupert Sanderson pumps at the 2018 opening of the Composites Technology Center at McLaren Automotive. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid gave the trend an edgier twist. The Nike ambassador flaunted her toned abs in a sheer off-the-shoulder crop top, a flowing skirt and two-tone nude pumps for an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The entire look was Dior.

Bella Hadid at the Dior x Vogue Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The supermodel’s older sister, Gigi, has also embraced the monochrome look. In April, she attended Variety‘s Power of Women Gala in New York wearing a blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit with matching Jimmy Choo snake-print pumps.

Gigi Hadid wearing an Emilia Wickstead pantsuit with Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The sisters’ pal Hailey Baldwin proved that head-to-toe black need not be boring while out in New York in November. The “Drop the Mic” co-host turned heads in an oversized teddy coat, shiny black pants and Dr. Martens work boots.

Hailey Baldwin in an oversized teddy coat, shiny black pants and Dr. Martens combat boots. CREDIT: Splash News

