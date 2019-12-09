Miss South Africa Claims Miss Universe Crown in Sparkling Dress & Skyscraper Heels

Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe.
The 26-year-old South African was anointed last night, Dec. 8, at the Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta.
Tunzi claimed her title clad in a sparkling, custom-made Biji La Maison de Couture gown. The dress featured a cut-out accent at the midriff, with a thigh-high slit and an ombré finish that went from silver to gold to blue.
On her feet, the model wore brown skyscraper sandals that appeared to add around six inches of height. The sandals boasted a platform — a trend for this fall and a way to add increased stability to a sky-high shoe.
Tunzi wore a different pair of soaring sandals earlier in the night, choosing strappy silver sandals with mirrored heels. She teamed the shoes with a crystal-embellished, baby blue minidress.
In an emotional Twitter post, the beauty queen addressed her win.
“Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine,” she tweeted.
Tunzi was presented with her award by last year’s Miss Universe, Catriona Gray of the Philippines. The runner-ups were Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson and Mexico’s Sofia Aragon.
