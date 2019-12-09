Miss South Africa Claims Miss Universe Crown in Sparkling Dress & Skyscraper Heels

Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe.

The 26-year-old South African was anointed last night, Dec. 8, at the Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta.

Tunzi claimed her title clad in a sparkling, custom-made Biji La Maison de Couture gown. The dress featured a cut-out accent at the midriff, with a thigh-high slit and an ombré finish that went from silver to gold to blue.

Zozibini Tunzi in a Biji dress and skyscraper heels at the Miss Universe competition in Atlanta, Dec. 8. CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

On her feet, the model wore brown skyscraper sandals that appeared to add around six inches of height. The sandals boasted a platform — a trend for this fall and a way to add increased stability to a sky-high shoe.

A close-up look at Zozibini Tunzi’s brown sandals. CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Tunzi wore a different pair of soaring sandals earlier in the night, choosing strappy silver sandals with mirrored heels. She teamed the shoes with a crystal-embellished, baby blue minidress.

Zozibini Tunzi in a pale blue minidress and silver strappy sandals at the Miss Universe pageant, Dec. 8. CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Zozibini Tunzi’s silver criss-cross sandals. CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

In an emotional Twitter post, the beauty queen addressed her win.

“Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine,” she tweeted.

Tunzi was presented with her award by last year’s Miss Universe, Catriona Gray of the Philippines. The runner-ups were Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson and Mexico’s Sofia Aragon.

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi (L) is crowned 2019’s Miss Universe by the 2018 Miss Universe, Catriona Gray. CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

