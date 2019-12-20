Sign up for our newsletter today!

Miss America Winner’s Science Experiment Erupts While in Pointy Pumps

By Claudia Miller
The Miss America pageant crowned its newest winner last night, Miss Virginia Camille Schrier, but not before she wowed the crowd with an unbelievable science experiment — in heels.

At the show, Schrier, a 24-year-old biochemist, took to the stage during the program’s talent portion to perform a unique experiment involving the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide; this process results in what is known as “Elephant’s Toothpaste,” a large foamy eruption.

Miss America 2020, Camile Schrier, performs a science experiment on stage.
Before pouring in the catalyst into her solution, she warned the crowd: “Be careful, don’t try this at home.”

She wore the appropriate goggles and lab coat to protect her skin and clothing but added a few touches of Miss America-ready accessories: glittering drop earrings and a pair of nude patent, pointed-toe pumps with attached bows.

She finished off her show-stopping performance by saying: “Keep an eye out because science really is all around us.”

The Pennsylvania native graduated from VirginiaTech with a dual bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and systems biology; she currently attends Virginia Commonwealth University working towards a doctor of pharmacy degree.

During the event, Schrier said that she wants to “break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020.”

The newest Miss America wore a navy one-shoulder, floor-length velvet gown when she was crowned.

Miss America 2020, Camile Schrier, before the show.
Miss America 2020, Camile Schrier, being crowned.
After winning her title, Schrier switched into a patriotic red pantsuit for a press conference with a new accessory: her glittering crown. She matched the suit with a set of sky-high strappy sandals with a tall platform and heel.

Miss America 2020, Camile Schrier, after winning her title.
