Miranda Lambert Goes On-Trend With This Slick Neon Green Dress and Pointy Heels at the ACM Awards

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

Miranda Lambert
Midland
Reba McEntire
Kimberly Schlapman
Brendan McLoughlin
Country singer Miranda Lambert took red carpet glamor to a whole new level with a neon green, shimmery latex-like dress.

The wildly popular color has become a celebrity-style favorite in the past year. “The House That Built Me” singer wore a lime green halter dress with a futuristic clutch and purple pointy shoes.

Miranda Lambert, 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin.
Lambert arrived on the red carpet with new husband Brendan McLoughlin. The two posed happily hand-in-hand for photos. McLouglin complemented Lambert, wearing a simple black suit with dark lace-up shoes.

Lambert, who is up for Best Female Artist of the Year, has  always been among the most glamorous on the red carpet. If you remember last year, she wore a rub-red ensemble that was truly eye-catching.

Miranda Lambert54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Miranda Lambert
But this year the singer decided to take a bold leap of faith and arrive in one of the year’s hottest colors, not to mention materials, as well. She joins a handful of stars such as Carrie Underwood and Kasey Musgraves who have opted for a more contemporary look at this year’s ACM Awards.

See more celebrity arrivals on the 54th annual ACM Awards red carpet.

