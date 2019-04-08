Miranda Lambert Goes On-Trend With This Slick Neon Green Dress and Pointy Heels at the ACM Awards

Country singer Miranda Lambert took red carpet glamor to a whole new level with a neon green, shimmery latex-like dress.

The wildly popular color has become a celebrity-style favorite in the past year. “The House That Built Me” singer wore a lime green halter dress with a futuristic clutch and purple pointy shoes.

Lambert arrived on the red carpet with new husband Brendan McLoughlin. The two posed happily hand-in-hand for photos. McLouglin complemented Lambert, wearing a simple black suit with dark lace-up shoes.

Lambert, who is up for Best Female Artist of the Year, has always been among the most glamorous on the red carpet. If you remember last year, she wore a rub-red ensemble that was truly eye-catching.

But this year the singer decided to take a bold leap of faith and arrive in one of the year’s hottest colors, not to mention materials, as well. She joins a handful of stars such as Carrie Underwood and Kasey Musgraves who have opted for a more contemporary look at this year’s ACM Awards.

