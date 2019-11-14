Miranda Lambert’s Iridescent Pumps Shimmer Just Like Her Beaded Dress at CMA Awards 2019

Miranda Lambert stepped onto the CMA Awards red carpet tonight in Nashville, Tenn., in pair of heels that would have Cinderella jealous.

Nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Lambert arrived wearing a fuchsia gown with a high-leg slit and allover floral beading.

The real kicker was her PVC iridescent heels that peeked out from the gown’s slit. The pointed-toe style featured a tall heel and a double back strap.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer just released her seventh studio album on Nov. 1 titled “Wildcard.” She previously won 13 CMA Awards including Female Vocalist of the Year in 2017.

Also in attendance at the show is the long-reigning host Carrie Underwood, who wore a gold-embellished sheer gown with a long train and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

Underwood arrived hand in hand with her guest co-hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, who wore a pair of sky-high platform PVC mules.

