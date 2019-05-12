How Celebrities Are Matching Their Shoes to Their Mini Bags

Forget oversized tote bags: The new “It” purse is teensy-tiny, just big enough to fit a cellphone or some keys.

In recent months, stars have been styling their mini bags to match their shoes — creating looks that are pulled-together without being overly matchy-matchy.

Gigi Hadid has been one of the strongest advocates for the trend. For an October appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 24-year-old Reebok ambassador wore a fitted white pantsuit with golden Loriblu heels. The metallic pumps went went with her purse: a crystal-covered, silver and gold teddy bear bag designed by Judith Leiber.

Gigi Hadid in a white pantsuit with a Judith Leiber clutch and Loriblu heels. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo, a pal of Hadid’s, has also jumped on the trend. The 27-year-old former Miss Universe attended the January launch of her Express collection clad in black shorts with an orange and pink jacket. The jacket went with Culpo’s heels and purse: pointy-toed neon pumps and a little bag made by Stuart Weitzman and Jacquemus, respectively.

Olivia Culpo wears black shorts with an orange coat, Jacquemus purse and Stuart Weitzman pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

While Hadid and Culpo both styled their mini bags with heels, Kendall Jenner showed that the style works just as well with flat shoes. She was spotted in New York this week wearing a vintage Dallas Cowboys sweater, a miniskirt and shiny black oxford lace-ups by Dr. Martens. The shoes perfectly matched the 23-year-old’s shiny By Far bag.

Kendall Jenner wearing a miniskirt with Dr. Martens. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made a case for monochrome dressing with a slight twist on an October outing in New York. The 36-year-old “Quantico” actress paired an red Akris look with a matching Jason Stalvey purse. For shoes, the 2000 Miss World opted for snake-print pumps with a criss-cross strap — proving that the old rule of coordinating your heels and bag isn’t a must-follow.