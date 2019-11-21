Millie Bobby Brown Wears Head-to-Toe Thom Browne With 4.7-Inch Brogues at the UN

Millie Bobby Brown is only a teenager, but she’s already a pro at power dressing.
The “Stranger Things” star, 15, attended the U.N. Rights of the Child convention yesterday in New York clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne.
Brown wore a coordinated light blue, burgundy and white outfit consisting of a button-up blouse ($1,390 on Farfetch.com) and pleated wool skirt ($2,100 on Farfetch.com).
For footwear, the “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” actress selected Browne’s longwing brogues, which boast a curved 4.7-inch heel, lace-up front fastening and a black leather upper.
A red, white and navy pull-tab at the back makes for a smoother on-off process.
The A-lister accessorized with oversized, clear glasses as she addressed the U.N., discussing her experience with cyberbullying.
“Like millions of other girls around the world, I’ve also been bullied and harassed online. It’s a terrifying feeling to look at your phone and see the messages people are sending you are filled with anger hate and even threats,” Brown told convention attendees. “So many of these are strangers and anonymous trolls on the internet. And like all bullies, they gain their power by taking power away from others.”
today was beautiful. i was so grateful to have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of my idol, Audrey Hepburn. she addressed world leaders as they adopted the UN convention on the Rights of the Child. today was a dream because i joined @unicef to mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention and remind everyone *specifically world leaders* that children's rights matter. today is #WorldChildrensDay and I am v proud to join young people all across the world to ask world leaders to stand WITH us. listen. and make change. protect us and our beautiful planet! there's more work to do. much more. 💙
In addition to her acting and humanitarianism, Brown has teamed up with Converse for the second time on a capsule sneaker collection that dropped earlier this week. Product can be shopped now on Converse.com.
