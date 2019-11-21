Millie Bobby Brown Wears Head-to-Toe Thom Browne With 4.7-Inch Brogues at the UN

Millie Bobby Brown is only a teenager, but she’s already a pro at power dressing.

The “Stranger Things” star, 15, attended the U.N. Rights of the Child convention yesterday in New York clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne.

Brown wore a coordinated light blue, burgundy and white outfit consisting of a button-up blouse ($1,390 on Farfetch.com) and pleated wool skirt ($2,100 on Farfetch.com).

Millie Bobby Brown in head-to-toe Thom Browne at the U.N., Nov. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” actress selected Browne’s longwing brogues, which boast a curved 4.7-inch heel, lace-up front fastening and a black leather upper.

A close-up look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Thom Browne brogues. CREDIT: Splash News

A red, white and navy pull-tab at the back makes for a smoother on-off process.

Thom Browne longwing curved-heel brogues. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

The A-lister accessorized with oversized, clear glasses as she addressed the U.N., discussing her experience with cyberbullying.

“Like millions of other girls around the world, I’ve also been bullied and harassed online. It’s a terrifying feeling to look at your phone and see the messages people are sending you are filled with anger hate and even threats,” Brown told convention attendees. “So many of these are strangers and anonymous trolls on the internet. And like all bullies, they gain their power by taking power away from others.”

In addition to her acting and humanitarianism, Brown has teamed up with Converse for the second time on a capsule sneaker collection that dropped earlier this week. Product can be shopped now on Converse.com.

