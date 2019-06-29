Sign up for our newsletter today!

Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like a High-Fashion Ballerina at ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere

By Nikara Johns
Millie Bobby Brown poses for photos on the red carpet prior to the premiere of 'Stranger Things: Season 3' in Santa Monica, California, USA, 28 June 2019. The television show will be released on 04 July 2019.Stranger Things: Season 3 premiere - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Millie Bobby Brown at the "Stranger Things" Season 3 premiere.
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown looked pretty in pink Rodarte at the Season 3 premiere of “Stranger Things” on Friday night in Los Angeles. The actress hit the red carpet wearing a custom pink silk organza ruffled dress, which she paired with matching Tabitha Simmons heels.

The Leticia pale-pink block heeled sandals are rendered in moire and feature an ankle-strap. The shoes retail for $645.

Brown was accompanied by the rest of the “Stranger Things” cast, including Noah Schapp, who gave her a hand at the event, holding her Rodarte cape for photos. He was decked in head-to-toe Fendi for the occasion.

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown'Stranger Things' TV Show Season 3 Premiere, Arrivals, Santa Monica High School, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2019
Noah Schnapp, in Fendi, and Millie Bobby Brown, in Rodarte, at the “Stranger Things” Season 3 premiere.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Co-star Sadie Sink also sported pink for the premiere, wearing Sophia Webster Coco pumps detailed with crystal-embellished stilettos.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp'Stranger Things' TV Show Season 3 Premiere, Arrivals, Santa Monica High School, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2019
(L-R): Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp at the Season 3 “Stranger Things” premiere in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Later in the evening, Brown was spotted dancing at the after-party sans heels. Instead, she swapped the Tabitha Simmons sandals for a pair of pink Dr. Martens boots.

he's the Mike to my El 💕

The third season of “Stranger Things” is set to debut on Netflix on July 4.

