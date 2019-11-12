Millie Bobby Brown’s Magenta Stilettos Have Crystal Accents at ‘Stranger Things’ Screening

Millie Bobby Brown may only be 15 years-old — but she’s already well on her way to becoming a style star.

The actress showed off her sartorial chops last night at a “Stranger Things” screening in New York. Brown sported a two-piece Markarian spring ’20 set — a dusty blue ruffled top and matching skirt.

Millie Bobby Brown in a Markarian spring ’20 look with Louboutin shoes at a Nov. 11 “Stranger Things” screening. CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

To complete her look, the Emmy nominee chose statement-making peep-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. Dubbed the Araborda, the shoes boast a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe, with a mesh and suede upper.

Millie Bobby Brown in a Markarian spring ’20 look with Louboutin shoes at a Nov. 11 “Stranger Things” screening. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Brown selected her heels in a bold magenta colorway — with crystal accents and bow detailing providing additional points of interest. The Araborda sells on Neimanmarcus.com for just under $1,500.

Christian Louboutin Araborda pumps. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

This marked the second “Stranger Things” screening in less than a week’s time for Brown and her castmates.

On Saturday night, the teen went for a monochrome black-and-white look as she posed for photographers. Brown wore white Givenchy spring ’20 minidress with ruffled detailing and a flared skirt and white sandals with asymmetric straps.

Millie Bobby Brown wears a Givenchy minidress and white sandals at a “Stranger Things” screening Nov. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To put together her chic wardrobe looks, Brown works with Thomas Carter Phillips, a stylist who also counts Emmy Rossum, Danai Gurira and Thomasin McKenzie as clients.

