Millie Bobby Brown Teams Her Olive Green Outfit With Chunky Boots at Beauty Inc. Awards

Millie Bobby Brown has better fashion than the average 15 year-old.

The “Stranger Things” actress showed off her chic style on the red carpet at the Beauty Inc. Awards, hosted by FN’s sister publication WWD today at the Rainbow Room in New York.

Brown stepped out in a silky, olive green midi dress layered under an oversize blazer in the same shade.

Millie Bobby Brown wears an olive green outfit with black boots at the Beauty Inc. Awards, Dec. 11. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

On her feet, the A-lister sported sleek ankle boots. The chunky black booties boasted a round toe and block heel. They appeared to be fabricated from matte leather.

A closer look at Millie Bobby Brown’s ankle boots. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Brown completed her ensemble with a logoed green Fendi minibag, a heart-accented necklace and tiny hoop earrings. She wore her hair scooped into a bun.

The “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” star received the Beauty Inc. Launch of the Year honor for her Florence By Mills skincare and makeup brand. The beauty line is meant specifically for teenagers and focuses on lightweight, clean products.

In addition to her work in the beauty space, Brown has serious fashion credentials. She has partnered with Converse on two capsule collections, the most recent of which debuted in November reimagined takes on the Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70. The Emmy Award nominee also has forged partnerships with Calvin Klein and Moncler.

