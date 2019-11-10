Millie Bobby Brown Goes Monochrome in Asymmetrical Sandals at ‘Stranger Things’ Event

Millie Bobby Brown went with a no-fail color pairing — white with a hint of black — last night at a “Stranger Things” event in Los Angeles.

The 15-year-old actress stepped out in a white minidress with black ruffle detailing from Givenchy’s resort ’20 collection. The dress features a flared skirt and a cut-out accent.

Millie Bobby Brown wears a Givenchy minidress and white sandals at a “Stranger Things” screening Nov. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Brown selected white sandals with asymmetrical straps, an almond-shaped toe and a slim stiletto heel. The “Stranger Things” star showed off a white pedicure that perfectly matched her dress and shoes.

A close-up look at Millie Bobby Brown’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown may still be a teenager, but she’s already developed a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most fashionable figures.

The Emmy Award nominee is the youngest-ever Converse collaborator, having debuted her Millie by You collection this summer. The range has ’80s vibes, pulling inspiration from “Stranger Things.”

In addition to her work with Converse, Brown has been tapped as a brand ambassador for Moncler (she announced her deal with the coat maker in summer 2018) and Calvin Klein (she appeared in the label’s 2018 holiday ads). To put together her red carpet looks, the teen works with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips, who also counts Emmy Rossum, Danai Gurira and Thomasin McKenzie as clients.

