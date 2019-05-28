Millie Bobby Brown Goes Glam in Lacy Blush Gown at ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown is the chicest teen around.

The 15-year-old was the poster girl for age-appropriate dressing as she hit the red carpet at the “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” London premiere today.

Millie Bobby Brown at the “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” premiere on May 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown looked stylish in a lacy, blush-colored gown from Dior. The strapless gown featured floral appliqués and a flowing tulle skirt. Hiding under her dress were shoes from Tabitha Simmons, winner of the 2018 FN Achievement Award for Designer of the Year.

The “Stranger Things” actress completed her look with a heart-shaped, crystal-covered clutch. She wore her hair down and accessorized with diamond jewelry.

Earlier in the day, the Emmy Award nominee went for a very different look as she stepped out on the streets of London.

The UNICEF goodwill ambassador wore an Antonio Berardi pre-fall ’19 look: a red plaid blazer, a black top and an architectural gray plaid skirt. For shoes, she went with burgundy Dr. Martens boots.

Millie Bobby Brown at Kiss FM in London. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

A look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “it” girl tied together her ensemble with fun, youthful accessories. She wore a black pageboy cap and hoop earrings.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” releases in the U.S. on Friday, May 31. Aside from Brown, other actors in the film include Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford and Sally Hawkins.

