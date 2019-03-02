Millie Bobby Brown Looks Adorable in Chuck Taylors & White Minidress at Converse Event

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her adorable, age-appropriate style as she stepped out to a Converse event in Brisbane, Australia yesterday.

The 15-year-old, who serves as brand ambassador for the sneaker giant, stepped out in a white minidress that featured a tie at the waist, buttons at the bodice and puff sleeves.

With a pair of white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers on her feet, Brown kept the leggy dress from feeling formal. The unisex sneaker — which has remained virtually unchanged since its release in the 1920s — retails for $55.

“Spent time with some amazing girls @converse today. Girl = Powerful. Radiant. Gracious. Leader. How do you define being a girl? #inmyconverse#conversepartner,” the teen captioned her photo from Converse’s celebration.

The event marked the launch of the Nike-owned brand’s latest global campaign, which celebrates what it means to be a girl.

In addition to stepping out for Converse’s event, the “Stranger Things” actress — a rising style star who works with Moncler and Calvin Klein as well — made time to play with a koala.

“The love of my life,” she captioned two pictures of herself with the adorable creature.

Apart from Brown, Converse works with stars including “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer Miley Cyrus and Washington Wizards baller Kelly Oubre Jr.

