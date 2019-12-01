Millie Bobby Brown Wears Studded Gladiator Sandals for the Holidays

December has only just begun, but Millie Bobby Brown is already showing off her holiday style.

The 15-year-old “Stranger Things” star took to Instagram yesterday to show off a chic all-black look worn for a night out with Jess and Natalya Wright.

Brown sported a black midi dress with a high-low hemline and spaghetti straps.

The dress came paired with studded gladiator sandals, which were set on a mid heel.

Characterized by its criss-cross straps, the gladiator dates back to ancient times — when Greek and Roman warriors would suit up in the style for battle. Although the shoe comes in a variety of heights, an ankle-length silhouette worn by Brown is ideal for women on the shorter side or with thicker calves who want to test out gladiators.

Brown may still be a teenager, but she already has an impressive fashion resumé.

The “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” actress partnered with Converse on a second capsule collection earlier this month, including three reimagined takes on the Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70. The collection is available on Converse.com now, with prices ranging from $70 to $75.

In addition to her work with Converse, the A-lister has also forged brand partnerships with Calvin Klein and Moncler.

