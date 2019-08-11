Miley Cyrus’ Luxe Vacation Look Includes ‘So Much’ Versace

Miley Cyrus’ latest beach look is all about Versace.

The 26-year-old singer posted an Instagram snap from her beach vacation in Italy yesterday, showing off a head-to-toe look from the luxury label.

Cyrus sported a black bikini with a triangle top and high-cut bottoms. For footwear, she selected the Italian brand’s pool slides, which are made of PVC with a rubber sole and gold Medusa head detailing. The sandals retail for $395 and are available to shop on Neiman Marcus’ website.

Versace pool slides. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

The “Hannah Montana” alum lounged on a black and gold Versace blanket and even wore dark sunglasses from the brand. “So much Versacheeeeee @versace 🖤,” she captioned the Instagram shot, which racked up over 2.5 million likes.

Versace footwear seems to be a key feature of the “Black Mirror” star’s vacation style. She sported custom vegan sandals from the label in a photo posted on Friday, teaming them with a crop top, white pants and a layered chain belt.

Since being acquired by Capri Holdings Ltd. last year in a blockbuster $2 billion deal, Versace has posted strong sales numbers. For the first quarter ending June 29, it saw sales of $207 million and comps that increased double-digits on a constant currency basis. Fashion athletic footwear has been a bright spot for the brand.

