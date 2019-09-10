Miley Cyrus Shines in Glittery Heels on the Front Row at Tom Ford’s NYFW Spring ’20 Show

Miley Cyrus made a sparkling arrival tonight at Tom Ford’s spring 2020 NYFW show.

The actress-pop star was dressed head-to-toe in black, opting to let her shoes be the standout style statement in heels embellished with glittery detail.

Miley Cyrus wears Tom Ford. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Detail of Miley Cyrus’ shoes. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Cyrus had on a fuzzy hat, a long coat over a blouse with pleated trousers. She completed the outfit with black tights that were seen through her shoe’s peep-toe profile. The footwear incorporated thick platforms and block heels — both covered in shiny beading.

Rachel Zoe at Tom Ford’s spring 2020 NYFW show. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Russell Westbrook at Tom Ford’s spring 2020 NYFW show. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Other famous faces joined the entertainer on the front row, including models Amber Valletta and Joan Smalls, actor Ansel Elgort, designer Rachel Zoe and Houston Rockets baller Russell Westbrook, who is a Jordan Brand athlete.

Ford has been busy throughout NYFW in his new role as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), an appointment that was announced in March. He follows Diane von Furstenberg, who was named CFDA president in 2006 and became chairwoman in 2015. One of his goals for the spring ’20 season was to shorten the schedule, but the measure is more symbolic than it is effective in abbreviating the programs.

