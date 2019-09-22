Miley Cyrus Performs in Edgy Black Thigh-Highs With Gold Accents at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Since the launch of her “She Is Coming” EP, Miley Cyrus has shifted toward an edgier aesthetic, favoring all-black looks with rockstar flair.

And the 26-year-old pop star stuck by that new persona yesterday as she performed at iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Cyrus wore black from head to toe, sporting a faux leather crop top with matching pants.

Miley Cyrus performs at iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 21. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Disney Channel alum went with over-the-knee boots. The thigh-high silhouette featured a pointed, gold cap toe, a stiletto heel and a vegan leather upper.

A close-up shot of Miley Cyrus’ boots. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The “Party in the USA” songstress competed the look with elbow-length gloves, layered necklaces and a Celine belt.

Miley Cyrus performs at iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 21. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Onstage, Cyrus performed “Don’t Call Me Angel,” her hit song with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray, for the first time. With her rockstar-esque ensemble, it’s no surprise that the singer added a couple of rock classics to her set list, choosing hits by Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.

Cyrus is a vegan and animal rights activist. While she frequently wears outfits that appear to be made of leather (or even fur), her entire wardrobe is cruelty-free. The “Hannah Montana” alum likes shoes from Tom Ford, Versace and fellow vegan Stella McCartney.

Click through the gallery to see Miley Cyrus’ style transformation.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Shines in Glittery Heels on the Front Row at Tom Ford’s NYFW Spring ’20 Show

Miley Cyrus Poses in Custom Vegan Versace Sandals With a Loud Outfit in Italy

Miley Cyrus Hits the Stage in LBD & Vegan Leather Thigh-Highs at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend