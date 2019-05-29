Miley Cyrus Takes on London in the Kookiest Outfit

Miley Cyrus is always unapologetically herself — and the same goes with her style.
The 26-year-old was out and about in London yesterday clad in a kooky outfit that no one but her could have pulled off.
The “Hannah Montana” star wore a white T-shirt underneath a purple and gold embroidered vest. On the bottom, she sported baggy black pants. Her pointy-toed black pumps peeked out from underneath the pants.
Where Cyrus really went wild was with her accessories. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker wore layered necklaces — including two Chanel logoed pendants and a lips necklace — with multiple bracelets and a gold watch. She had on oversized brown-tinted sunglasses and several rings.
The Disney Channel alum carried a sparkly silver bag and wore her caramel locks pulled into a top-knot. The A-lister is vegan and does not wear apparel or footwear made of animal products.
At the 2019 Met Gala this month, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer had on custom-made Saint Laurent Paige platform sandals made by the brand just for her. She teamed the shoes with a black and green sparkly minidress.
Cyrus has a new music project, titled “She Is Coming,” set to debut this Friday.
