Miley Cyrus Takes on London in the Kookiest Outfit

Miley Cyrus is always unapologetically herself — and the same goes with her style.

The 26-year-old was out and about in London yesterday clad in a kooky outfit that no one but her could have pulled off.

Miley Cyrus out and about in London on May 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Hannah Montana” star wore a white T-shirt underneath a purple and gold embroidered vest. On the bottom, she sported baggy black pants. Her pointy-toed black pumps peeked out from underneath the pants.

A close-up look at Miley Cyrus’ shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Where Cyrus really went wild was with her accessories. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker wore layered necklaces — including two Chanel logoed pendants and a lips necklace — with multiple bracelets and a gold watch. She had on oversized brown-tinted sunglasses and several rings.

Miley Cyrus wearing a purple and gold vest with black pants on May 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum carried a sparkly silver bag and wore her caramel locks pulled into a top-knot. The A-lister is vegan and does not wear apparel or footwear made of animal products.

At the 2019 Met Gala this month, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer had on custom-made Saint Laurent Paige platform sandals made by the brand just for her. She teamed the shoes with a black and green sparkly minidress.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Cyrus has a new music project, titled “She Is Coming,” set to debut this Friday.

