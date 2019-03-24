Miley Cyrus Bares It All in Green Thigh-High Boots

Miley Cyrus is back to her old ways on social media.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer took to Instagram yesterday to share a sensual photo of herself lounging nude in green thigh-high boots.

In the image, the 26-year-old sports a pair of Current Mood Slime Time thigh-high boots. Coming on a chunky 4-inch heel, the boots have inside zipper enclosures and are made of a manmade material. While the shoes are now sold out, they initially retailed for $95 — making them an affordable choice.

Cyrus cuddles with a dog in the picture, which shows her lounging in the desert on a white chaise lounge. Her hair is covered by a yellow and white checked bandana.

“Happy national puppy day you filthy animals 🐾,” the “Hannah Montana” actress captioned the sultry photo.

The former Disney Channel star, who has more than 89 million Instagram followers, racked up over 1.1 million likes on the image.

In recent weeks, the “Party in the USA” hitmaker has been very active on social media, bombarding her pages with photos of herself.

On Friday, Cyrus posted another nearly naked snap, this time posing on a pool chair in a pale pink string bikini — and plenty of jewelry — while throwing a glass of water. In the image, the ex-child star wears rhinestone-covered platform ankle-strap sandals from Dolls Kill.

