Miley Cyrus Dazzles in Massive 6-Inch Heels & the Sparkliest Angular Minidress

All eyes were on Miley Cyrus as she made her entrance at the 2019 Met Gala tonight in New York.

The 26-year-old wore a one-shouldered black and green minidress by Saint Laurent. She had on sheer black tights with polka-dot detailing underneath.

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer went with the fashion house’s black ankle-strap Paige sandals that featured tie detailing and a chunky 6-inch heel; they retail for $995.

A closer look at Miley Cyrus’ Saint Laurent platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She was accompanied by husband Liam Hemsworth, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo with black accessories.

Miley Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Disney alum has never been one to play it safe on the red carpet, this look was a more dramatic one than her outfit Last year. The pop-star wore a plunging black Stella McCartney gown that hid her heels.

Miley Cyrus at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

