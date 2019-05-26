Sign up for our newsletter today!

Miley Cyrus Hits the Stage in LBD & Vegan Leather Thigh-Highs at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend

By Ella Chochrek
Miley Cyrus
No one puts on a show quite like Miley Cyrus.

The 26-year-old channeled her inner rockstar as she took to the stage at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, England, on Saturday.

Miley Cyrus, thigh-high boots, black minidress, gucci belt, Radio 1 Big Weekend, Middlesbrough, UK - 25 May 2019
Miley Cyrus performs at Radio 1 Big Weekend in an LBD and thigh-highs.
Cyrus wore a velvety black minidress, which she cinched at the waist with a logoed Gucci belt.

On her feet, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer went with black thigh-high boots made of vegan leather. The boots featured a stiletto heel, with jewelry-like detailing at the ankles.

SHE IS COMING! SHE IS MOTHER’S DAUGHTER! 🖤

The Converse collaborator completed her look with layered necklaces and cuff bracelets on both wrists. She performed three unreleased songs onstage, including “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude” to the delight of concert attendees.

Miley Cyrus, thigh-high boots, lbd, black minidress, celebrity style, Radio 1 Big Weekend, Middlesbrough, UK - 25 May 2019
Miley Cyrus onstage at Radio 1 Big Weekend on May 25.
The Disney Channel alum has been vegan for years, and she takes pain to ensure that her wardrobe pieces are cruelty-free. At this month’s Met Gala in New York, the “Hannah Montana” star wore a sparkly green and black striped Saint Laurent minidress. She had a vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals custom-made for her to complete the look.

Miley Cyrus, saint laurent minidress, saint laurent platform sandals, celebrity style, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent with custom vegan platform sandals at the 2019 Met Gala.
In recent years, vegan shoes are on the rise. Stella McCartney continues to be the standard bearer in the luxury space, but fast-fashion brands are increasing their quantity of cruelty-free styles, such as ASOS and Topshop.

