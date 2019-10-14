Miley Cyrus Elevates Coffee Date Style With the Coolest Boots

Miley Cyrus embraced fall fashion with a simple, seasonable look yesterday as she and boyfriend Cody Simpson stepped out for a coffee date in Los Angeles.

Cyrus looked chic in an oatmeal-colored cardigan layered over a white T-shirt and skinny jeans.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus step out to grab coffee in Los Angeles Oct. 14. CREDIT: MEGA The “We Can’t Stop” singer added a little of the country flair she’s known for into the look with her shoes: a pair of black harness boots. With silver hardware and a perforated leather upper, the mid-calf boots elevated the casual look without being too formal for an early morning date.

A close-up look at Miley Cyrus’ harness boots. CREDIT: Mega

Meanwhile, Simpson wore a “Friends” crewneck sweater with Champion basketball shorts. The Aussie pop star completed his look with worn-in black Nike sneakers.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus step out to grab coffee in Los Angeles Oct. 14. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her personal style, Cyrus is willing to experiment. The “Hannah Montana” actress sometimes goes for more of a Western vibe — harkening back to her Tennessee roots — while other times gravitating toward an edgier, rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic.

An animal rights advocate, Cyrus wears only vegan clothing and footwear. Designers like Versace and Saint Laurent have created custom, leather-free shoes styles for her in the past.

