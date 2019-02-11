Miley Cyrus Suits Up for the Grammy Awards in a Low-Cut Blazer

The red carpet arrivals for the 61st annual Grammy Awards are rolling in and the Cyrus crew is making it a family affair.

Miley herself chose a deep V-cut black oversize blazer with matching cropped pants but no undershirt.

Miley Cyrus arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Miley Cyrus’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Miley Cyrus’ monogrammed heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her heels were an intricate mix of solids and metallics, with black straps covered in gold chain links and heels shaped into her initials, M.C.

The singer is performing at the show tonight alongside Shawn Mendes. It will be their second performance of the week as the two sang a tribute to Dolly Parton at the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles this past Friday.

She was joined at the event by her mom and dad, Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus. While Billy Ray went casual in a graphic tee, leather jacket and wide-brimmed hat, Trish went for glamour in a glittering wrap gown with a high-leg slit and low neckline.

Billy matched his look with brown loafers and Trish chose black heels with silver accents.

(L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Trish Cyrus arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

