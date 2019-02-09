Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton in an Unconventional LBD and Strappy Sandals

Grammy weekend is in full swing, starting with a celebration for the one and only Dolly Parton, and it’s not a Dolly party without her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.
Miley attended the MusiCares Person of the Year event last night in Los Angeles wearing a little black dress that was anything but basic. The long-sleeve minidress was coated in sequins and glitter, with huge padded shoulders and a ruffled collar.
Miley Cyrus attends the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles to honor her godmother, Dolly Parton, Feb. 8.
For footwear, the singer chose a pair of black strappy heels by Azalea Wang, who is known for creating fashionable vegan footwear. The shoes feature multiple black patent straps on top of a pointed-toe sole.
She was joined at the event by her parents, Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus, as well as Dolly herself.
Miley shared a video on her Instagram posing with her godmother, captioning it: “It’s YOUR night Aunt @dollyparton ! Beyond deserved ! Can’t wait to see y’all perform! @reallindaperry.”
Dolly Parton is the first country star to receive the honor. Her 26-year-old goddaughter paid tribute by performing at the event with Shawn Mendes and Mark Ronson.
The trio sang one of the honoree’s most famous songs, “Islands in the Stream.”
