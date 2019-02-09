Sign up for our newsletter today!

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton in an Unconventional LBD and Strappy Sandals

By Claudia Miller
Grammy weekend is in full swing, starting with a celebration for the one and only Dolly Parton, and it’s not a Dolly party without her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Miley attended the MusiCares Person of the Year event last night in Los Angeles wearing a little black dress that was anything but basic. The long-sleeve minidress was coated in sequins and glitter, with huge padded shoulders and a ruffled collar.

miley cyrus, dolly partonMiley Cyrus attends the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles to honor her godmother, Dolly Parton, Feb. 8.

miley cyrus, strappy heels
A closer look at Miley Cyrus’ strappy heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the singer chose a pair of black strappy heels by Azalea Wang, who is known for creating fashionable vegan footwear. The shoes feature multiple black patent straps on top of a pointed-toe sole.

She was joined at the event by her parents, Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus, as well as Dolly herself.

miley cyrus, trish cyrus, billy ray cyrus
(L-R) Miley, Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus at the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, Feb. 8.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miley shared a video on her Instagram posing with her godmother, captioning it: “It’s YOUR night Aunt @dollyparton ! Beyond deserved ! Can’t wait to see y’all perform! @reallindaperry.”

Dolly Parton is the first country star to receive the honor. Her 26-year-old goddaughter paid tribute by performing at the event with Shawn Mendes and Mark Ronson.

The trio sang one of the honoree’s most famous songs, “Islands in the Stream.”

miley cyrus, shawn mendes
(L-R) Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes performing during the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, Feb. 8.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

