Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton in an Unconventional LBD and Strappy Sandals

Grammy weekend is in full swing, starting with a celebration for the one and only Dolly Parton, and it’s not a Dolly party without her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Miley attended the MusiCares Person of the Year event last night in Los Angeles wearing a little black dress that was anything but basic. The long-sleeve minidress was coated in sequins and glitter, with huge padded shoulders and a ruffled collar.

Miley Cyrus attends the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles to honor her godmother, Dolly Parton, Feb. 8.

A closer look at Miley Cyrus’ strappy heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the singer chose a pair of black strappy heels by Azalea Wang, who is known for creating fashionable vegan footwear. The shoes feature multiple black patent straps on top of a pointed-toe sole.

She was joined at the event by her parents, Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus, as well as Dolly herself.

(L-R) Miley, Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus at the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, Feb. 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miley shared a video on her Instagram posing with her godmother, captioning it: “It’s YOUR night Aunt @dollyparton ! Beyond deserved ! Can’t wait to see y’all perform! @reallindaperry.”

Dolly Parton is the first country star to receive the honor. Her 26-year-old goddaughter paid tribute by performing at the event with Shawn Mendes and Mark Ronson.

The trio sang one of the honoree’s most famous songs, “Islands in the Stream.”

(L-R) Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes performing during the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, Feb. 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Miley Cyrus’ style transformation.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Glittery Sneakers