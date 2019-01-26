Miley Cyrus Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Glittery Sneakers

While high heels are the norm on the red carpet, Miley Cyrus has proved that sneakers work just as well.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer stepped out to Miu Miu’s “Shako Mako” release party in Los Angeles yesterday dressed to impress.

She sported a cropped white knit shirt with a high neckline, revealing a flash of her toned abs. Cyrus paired the top with loose-fitting jeans, which went to mid-ankle and featured chain detailing at the pocket.

Miley Cyrus in a crop top and Miu Miu sneakers at the Miu Miu “Shako Mako” release party on Jan. 25. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Disney Channel alum selected glittery sneakers from Miu Miu. The Italian-made trainers had a lace-up vamp, a rubber outsole and a grip strap emblazoned with Miu Miu’s logo. They retail for $625.

A closer look at Cyrus’ Miu Miu sneakers. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 26-year-old accessorized with a series of chunky bracelets and rings, and carried a pearl-embellished mini bag. She wore her hair pulled tightly back and wore several earrings, including a pair of large hoops.

The “Party in the USA” hitmaker took to Instagram after the event to share an image of herself enjoying a plate of pasta inside.

“🍝 But make it FASHION 🍝,” she captioned the photo.

The “Hannah Montana” actress also posted a photo of herself lounging on a chair as she watched “Shako Mako” — the 17th episode of “Miu Miu Women’s Tales” — which was directed by Hailey Benton Gates.

Click through the gallery to see Miley Cyrus’ style transformation.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Confirms Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth in a Series of Intimate Instagrams

Miley Cyrus Goes Braless for ‘SNL’ Afterparty Alongside Liam Hemsworth — After Performing in Two Cleavage-Baring Looks

Miley Cyrus Rocks Leggy Black Dress and Silver Sandals on ‘The Tonight Show’