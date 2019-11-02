Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Dress as Perri Lister and Billy Idol for Halloween

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus step out to grab coffee in Los Angeles Oct. 14.

Miley Cyrus and new boyfriend Cody Simpson threw it back to the ’80s for Halloween.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an assortment of edgy photos of the couple getting ready together Thursday night. Simpson, 22, dressed up as English rockstar Billy Idol and Cyrus channeled his former flame, Perri Lister. They were together for nine years and broke up in 1989 after welcoming a son together.

Cyrus wore a short black wig, a lacy black strapless bustier top with a tiny leather miniskirt and a pair of sky-high black patent leather cap-toe pumps. She and her Australian beau both sported studded leather jackets.

At the beginning of the night, the former Disney Channel starlet captioned a post, “makin up my man into baby billy idol! 🖤”

