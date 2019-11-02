Sign up for our newsletter today!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Dress as Perri Lister and Billy Idol for Halloween

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Miley Cyrus, cody simpson, boyfriend, girlfriend, coffee date, Los Angeles, October 2019
Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus step out to grab coffee in Los Angeles Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Mega

Miley Cyrus and new boyfriend Cody Simpson threw it back to the ’80s for Halloween.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an assortment of edgy photos of the couple getting ready together Thursday night. Simpson, 22, dressed up as English rockstar Billy Idol and Cyrus channeled his former flame, Perri Lister. They were together for nine years and broke up in 1989 after welcoming a son together.

View this post on Instagram

BFI 4 EVR 💀🖤

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Cyrus wore a short black wig, a lacy black strapless bustier top with a tiny leather miniskirt and a pair of sky-high black patent leather cap-toe pumps. She and her Australian beau both sported studded leather jackets.

View this post on Instagram

BILLY 🖤 PERRI

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

At the beginning of the night, the former Disney Channel starlet captioned a post, “makin up my man into baby billy idol! 🖤”

View this post on Instagram

makin up my man into baby billy idol! 🖤

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Want more?

Miley Cyrus’ Boots Are Rock ‘n’ Roll Chic for Lunch Date in LA With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus Elevates Coffee Date Style With the Coolest Boots

Miley Cyrus Performs in Edgy Black Thigh-Highs With Gold Accents at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad