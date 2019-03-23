Sign up for our newsletter today!

See How Miley Cyrus Upgrades Her Casual Club Look With These Heels

By Ella Chochrek
The perfect clubbing look doesn’t require a miniskirt or crop top, Miley Cyrus proved yesterday.

The 26-year-old stepped out to the Doheny Room in West Hollywood, Calif. wearing a pair of distressed skinny jeans with a shiny black jacket that had faux shearling trim.

The “Hannah Montana” actress elevated her dressed-down look with her footwear, choosing a pair of sensual black pumps to cap off her ensemble. The shoes featured a stiletto heel and a low cut that showed off the foot.

Cyrus wore her blond locks in a high braid and added some sparkle to her look with jewelry, choosing a pair of hoop earrings and statement rings.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer was spotted out on the town after first visiting Lisa Vanderpump’s Tom Tom bar, where she cuddled with a dog and danced with pals.

Earlier in the day, the Disney Channel alum posted to social media multiple photos from a blinged-out bikini shoot, revealing her toned figure in the sparkly look. A full body shot shows the songstress clad in a pale pink bikini with sparkly silver platform sandals and an endless amount of jewelry as she hurls a glass of water.

“ME TO ALL MY HATERS #HolyWater,” the star captioned the picture, which racked up more than 2.1 million likes on Instagram.

