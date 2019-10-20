Miley Cyrus’ Boots Are Rock ‘n’ Roll Chic for Lunch Date in LA With Cody Simpson

Lately, Miley Cyrus has been opting for a rockstar aesthetic — and she kept that streak going yesterday for a lunch date with boyfriend Cody Simpson in Los Angeles.

Cyrus, 26, stepped out clad in a white and black graphic T-shirt and skinny jeans that were cropped just above the ankle — the perfect length for showing off her footwear.

Miley Cyrus wears skinny jeans and black stiletto booties in Los Angeles on Oct. 19. CREDIT: MEGA On her feet, the “Younger Now” pop star sported shiny black booties that had a stiletto heel, pointy toed and silver hardware.

A close-up look at Miley Cyrus’ booties. CREDIT: Mega

The “Hannah Montana” alum wore her shirt tucked into her jeans, accessorizing with a chunky black belt. She continued the rocker-chic theme with her jewelry, wearing an assortment of bracelets and rings.

Simpson, 22, went for a similar vibe to his date. The Aussie singer wore a black T-shirt with leather pants. For shoes, Simpson choose black boots that featured a suedelike upper, an almond toe and silver chain detailing. The “Golden Thing” crooner accessorized with a green beanie and a silver watch.

Cody Simpson out with girlfriend Miley Cyrus Oct. 19. CREDIT: MEGA The ultimate rocker element to the duo’s ensembles? Their tattoos. Both Simpson and Cyrus are fans of ink, and they got some new body art together last week on a date to a tattoo parlor.

