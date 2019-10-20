Sign up for our newsletter today!

Miley Cyrus’ Boots Are Rock ‘n’ Roll Chic for Lunch Date in LA With Cody Simpson

By Ella Chochrek
Lately, Miley Cyrus has been opting for a rockstar aesthetic — and she kept that streak going yesterday for a lunch date with boyfriend Cody Simpson in Los Angeles.

Cyrus, 26, stepped out clad in a white and black graphic T-shirt and skinny jeans that were cropped just above the ankle —  the perfect length for showing off her footwear.

Miley Cyrus, celebrity style, skinny jeans, booties, ankle boots, black shoes, celebrity style, t shirt, and Cody Simpson out for lunch in Los Angeles, CA. 19 Oct 2019 Pictured: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson out for lunch in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA530884_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miley Cyrus wears skinny jeans and black stiletto booties in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.
CREDIT: MEGA
On her feet, the “Younger Now” pop star sported shiny black booties that had a stiletto heel, pointy toed and silver hardware.

Miley Cyrus, celebrity style, shoe style, black boots, stilettos, booties, ankle boots,
A close-up look at Miley Cyrus’ booties.
CREDIT: Mega

The “Hannah Montana” alum wore her shirt tucked into her jeans, accessorizing with a chunky black belt. She continued the rocker-chic theme with her jewelry, wearing an assortment of bracelets and rings.

Simpson, 22, went for a similar vibe to his date. The Aussie singer wore a black T-shirt with leather pants. For shoes, Simpson choose black boots that featured a suedelike upper, an almond toe and silver chain detailing. The “Golden Thing” crooner accessorized with a green beanie and a silver watch.

cody simpson, leather pants, boots, celebrity style, graphic t shirt, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson out for lunch in Los Angeles, CA. 19 Oct 2019 Pictured: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson out for lunch in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA530884_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cody Simpson out with girlfriend Miley Cyrus Oct. 19.
CREDIT: MEGA
The ultimate rocker element to the duo’s ensembles? Their tattoos. Both Simpson and Cyrus are fans of ink, and they got some new body art together last week on a date to a tattoo parlor.

Flip through the gallery to see how Miley Cyrus’ style has evolved over the years.

