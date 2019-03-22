Miley Cyrus’ Poolside Bikini Outfit Includes a Surprising Choice in Shoes and So Much Sparkle

For anyone who follows Miley Cyrus on Instagram, you know she has been having a field day this week, posting the wildest images from her latest photo shoot, posing by the pool and lounging decked out in jewels.

Her newest post from the shoot shows the singer sitting in a pool chair, throwing a glass of water while wearing a pink bikini, an endless amount of jewelry and an unconventional pair of shoes.

She captioned the post: “ME TO ALL MY HATERS #HolyWater.”

The glittering silver platforms come with a matching embellished ankle cuff on one leg. They perfectly matched her sparkling handbag and jewels.

Another image Cyrus shared on Thursday shows the 26-year-old making a call as she lounges on her bed in a coordinating green minidress and metallic green sandals with a tall heel.

The photos were taken by photographer Alice Moitié, who also shared them on her personal Instagram.

See how celebs styled their bikinis with statement shoes.

