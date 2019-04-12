Mila Kunis Does Double-Denim Trend in $50 Sneakers

Double denim is one of the trickiest trends to pull off, but Mila Kunis seems to have it figured out.

Related Tyler, the Creator's New Golf Le Fleur Converse Shoe Is Covered in Faux Crocodile Skin 10 Trendy Tie-Dye Shoes You Can Wear to Festivals and Everywhere Else This Spring -- Starting at $11 Kaia Gerber Celebrates Spring in $55 Sneakers & a Minidress

The “That ’70s Show” alum stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday with her own take on the bold style.

On top, Kunis wore an acid-wash blue jean jacket over a cropped graphic T-shirt from Jordache, priced at $153. Her pants came in blue and white stripes, which she rolled up at the cuff to reveal her sneakers underneath.

Mila Kunis wears double denim with Converse sneakers in Los Angeles on April 11. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the 35-year-old went with Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor low-tops. Originally produced in 1917 as basketball shoes, Chuck Taylors have been a casual American staple for years. The affordable kicks — Kunis’ low-tops come in at just $50 — have a canvas upper with a thick rubber sole and pair effortlessly with everything from summer dresses to jeans and leggings.

A close-up shot of Mila Kunis’ shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Black Swan” star is a major fan of casual sneakers when she’s off duty. In addition to Chucks, Kunis often dons Adidas Stan Smiths and Allbirds wool runners — two affordable styles known for their comfort.

For more formal appearances, including red carpet events, Kunis has been known to swap the kicks for heels from brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman.

Watch FN’s video on how to keep your sneakers clean in the summer.

Want more?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Try Their Hands at Ping-Pong in Matching Jeans and Sneakers

Mila Kunis Looks Romantic in D&G Dress and Sandals With Ashton Kutcher

‘Bad Moms’ Costume Designer Dishes On Mila Kunis’ On-Set Style