Michelle Obama’s Most Surprising Shoe Moments Include Her Super-Sparkly Balenciaga Thigh-High Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Michelle Obama sent the internet into a frenzy with her shoe choice on Dec. 19 when she hit the stage at the Barclays Center in sparkly golden Balenciaga boots.

The thigh-highs — which retail for $4,000 — wouldn’t have seemed out of place on a pop star, but on the former first lady, they were a surprising pick. With their razor-sharp pointed toe and slim stiletto heel, the shoes commanded attention even when paired with a canary yellow dress.

Although those boots were a standout from Obama’s wardrobe, her surprising shoe streak doesn’t end with those shoes. In celebration of her 55th birthday today, we’re taking a look at more of her unexpected choices.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks as she is interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book, "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" at Barclays Center, in New YorkMichelle Obama Book Tour, New York, USA - 19 Dec 2018
Michelle Obama wears golden Balenciaga boots at the Barclays Center in December 2018.
CREDIT: Frank Franklin II/Shutterstock

On Dec. 1, Obama made a separate visit to the Barclays Center for her “Becoming” book tour in another unexpected pair of designer heels. That day, the Harvard Law School graduate selected white-hot Jimmy Choo Sheldon cage booties. The ankle boots — which initially retailed for $1,050 — have a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

michelle obama, book tour, jimmy choo sheldon boots
Michelle Obama wears a white suit with matching Jimmy Choo caged booties in December 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While many of Obama’s more fashion-forward styling choices have come since former President Barack Obama left office, the first lady went more casual with her ensemble for a 2016 vacation in Martha’s Vineyard.

As first lady, Obama often kept it simple with sleek Jimmy Choo footwear like pointy-toed pumps or casual boots. But for her vacation, the Chicago native reached for a pair of casual ankle-strap Fendi sandals with floral detailing and a comfy block heel. Obama paired the sandals with a blue wrap dress that had red piping for a summery, patriotic look.

michelle obama fendi sandals heels marthas vineyard vacation president barack obama family vacation
Michelle Obama wears Fendi heels alongside President Barack Obama on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard in 2016.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

