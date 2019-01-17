Michelle Obama’s Most Surprising Shoe Moments Include Her Super-Sparkly Balenciaga Thigh-High Boots

Michelle Obama sent the internet into a frenzy with her shoe choice on Dec. 19 when she hit the stage at the Barclays Center in sparkly golden Balenciaga boots.

The thigh-highs — which retail for $4,000 — wouldn’t have seemed out of place on a pop star, but on the former first lady, they were a surprising pick. With their razor-sharp pointed toe and slim stiletto heel, the shoes commanded attention even when paired with a canary yellow dress.

Although those boots were a standout from Obama’s wardrobe, her surprising shoe streak doesn’t end with those shoes. In celebration of her 55th birthday today, we’re taking a look at more of her unexpected choices.

Michelle Obama wears golden Balenciaga boots at the Barclays Center in December 2018. CREDIT: Frank Franklin II/Shutterstock

On Dec. 1, Obama made a separate visit to the Barclays Center for her “Becoming” book tour in another unexpected pair of designer heels. That day, the Harvard Law School graduate selected white-hot Jimmy Choo Sheldon cage booties. The ankle boots — which initially retailed for $1,050 — have a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Michelle Obama wears a white suit with matching Jimmy Choo caged booties in December 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While many of Obama’s more fashion-forward styling choices have come since former President Barack Obama left office, the first lady went more casual with her ensemble for a 2016 vacation in Martha’s Vineyard.

As first lady, Obama often kept it simple with sleek Jimmy Choo footwear like pointy-toed pumps or casual boots. But for her vacation, the Chicago native reached for a pair of casual ankle-strap Fendi sandals with floral detailing and a comfy block heel. Obama paired the sandals with a blue wrap dress that had red piping for a summery, patriotic look.

Michelle Obama wears Fendi heels alongside President Barack Obama on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard in 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

