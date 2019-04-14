Michelle Obama Cuts a Stylish Figure in All-Black for London Dinner

Michelle Obama looked sleek in a monochrome ensemble as she stepped out for dinner in London prior to a book tour stop at the O2 Arena last night.

The 55-year-old wore a black cape-coat over a silky shirt with an exposed zipper running down the middle. She had on slim-fitting black pants on the bottom.

Michelle Obama leaving Scott’s restaurant in London’s Mayfair on April 13. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the former first lady selected black pointy-toed booties with a chunky heel.

A closeup look at Michelle Obama’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

She wore her brunette locks in loose waves around her face and added a little sparkle with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

The Princeton University alum has been making her way through Europe in recent days to promote “Becoming,” her best-selling memoir. Before making it to London, she stopped in Copenhagen, Denmark, Stockholm, Sweden and Oslo, Norway. Obama’s next stops are in Paris and Amsterdam.

On her tour, the mother of two has highlighted her sophisticated style, choosing intricate pantsuits with embellishment or bold colors that popped onstage. She’s made a habit of supporting local designers, choosing a custom panther suit with a green sash designed by Oslo native Peter Dundas for her stop in Norway.

Following the Europe trip, Obama will make more stops in the U.S. and in Canada. The attorney’s final appearance will be in Nashville on May 12 for a conversation with Stephen Colbert.

