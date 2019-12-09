Michelle Obama Wears Rose Gold Espadrilles With Butterfly Accents in Vietnam

Michelle Obama showed off easy, breezy style today during a trip to Vietnam, where she is raising awareness about the importance of educating adolescent girls.

The former first lady wore a pale pink set consisting of a high-necked blouse, harem pants and a printed cardigan today at Can Giuoc, a high school in Vietnam’s Long An province.

Michelle Obama wears pale pink with Sophia Webster espadrilles in Vietnam, Dec. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Obama kept the pink theme going with her footwear but added a metallic twist, choosing rose gold espadrilles from Sophia Webster.

A close-up look at Michelle Obama’s Sophia Webster shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The slip-ons have a leather upper, a braided sole and a round toe. Sophia Webster’s signature butterfly accents the upper, with one wing embroidered across each shoe. Saksfifthavenue.com has the casual slides in stock for $325.

Sophia Webster metallic espadrilles with butterflies. CREDIT: Saksfifthavenue.com

The Harvard Law School graduate was joined today by Jenna Bush Hager, Julia Roberts and Lana Candor. The next stop for Obama is Malaysia, where she will attend the Obama Foundation’s Leaders: Asia-Pacific Program conference.

As first lady, Obama was known for championing American designers like Jason Wu, Michael Kors and Tanya Taylor, as well as for incorporating less expensive pieces from Gap or Target into her wardrobe.

“I wanted to draw attention to and celebrate American designers, especially those who were less established, even if it sometimes frustrated the old guard, including Oscar de la Renta, who was reportedly displeased that I wasn’t wearing his creations,” she wrote in her memoir, “Becoming.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Michelle Obama’s style.

Want more?

Michelle Obama Wears a Sparkling Couture Gown to American Portrait Gala

Michelle Obama Soars in Wedge Sandals With a Bold Blue Pedi That Pops in NYC

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Sequined Jumpsuit & Classic Black Sandals at Essence Festival