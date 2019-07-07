Michelle Obama Sparkles in Sequined Jumpsuit & Classic Black Sandals at Essence Festival

Now that she’s officially done with first lady duties, Michelle Obama is taking more risks with her style than ever before.

The 55-year-old made a sartorial statement at Essence Festival in New Orleans yesterday, stepping out in a bold sequin jumpsuit.

Designed by Sergio Hudson, the suit was short-sleeved, with purple sequins throughout and wide legs. The “Becoming” author accessorized with a chunky black belt and a series of statement rings. She completed her ensemble with classic black sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Michelle Obama sparkles in a Sergio Hudson jumpsuit with black sandals in New Orleans on July 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Michelle Obama’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Princeton University alum was joined onstage by Gayle King, who looked stylish in a printed pastel dress and embellished sandals.

Michelle Obama (L) with Gayle King at Essence Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Obama took to Instagram to share two images from the night, captioning the photos: “What a great night here in New Orleans celebrating 25 years of#EssenceFest and #BlackGirlMagic. Thanks to @GayleKing for sitting down with me to talk about all things #IAmBecoming, relationships and just how hard it is as women to put ourselves first.”

The Chicago native was among a series of famous faces to take the stage in New Orleans. A slew of Democratic presidential candidates were in attendance, among them Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker. Attendees were also treated to performances by Mary J. Blige, Musiq Soulchild and Nas.

