Michelle Obama Wears a Sparkling Couture Gown to American Portrait Gala

Michelle Obama commanded attention in citron last night at the 2019 American Portrait Gala.

Since her husband left the White House in January 2017, Obama has been making fewer appearances — but she’s had more room to be creative with her ensembles.

Stepping out yesterday to the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., the former first lady sported a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown in an acidic yellow color, with crystal beading on top adding an additional element of glamour.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Michelle Obama attend the American Portrait Gala, Nov. 17. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Shutterstock

Throughout her time as first lady, Obama championed American designers, and while Schiaparelli is based in Paris, creative director Daniel Roseberry, the dress’ creator, is American-born.

“The inspiration for the shape originally came from the crinoline, which is often found underneath couture gowns, but the real starting point for the overall look was the color,” said Roseberry in a release. “The acidic tone echoes Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature shocking pink, and we also felt that it matched the strength and energy of Mrs. Obama. It was such an honor to make this special gown for her.”

A sketch of Michelle Obama’s Schiaparelli gown. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The “Becoming” author’s shoes were hidden underneath the gown.

At the gala, notables from across the fashion, business and entertainment sectors were honored with portraits of themselves. Anna Wintour, Jeff Bezos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Earth, Wind & Fire were among those to receive portraits.

