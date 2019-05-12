Michelle Obama Takes on Atlanta in Custom Purple Pantsuit & Skyscraper Stilettos

Now that she’s no longer first lady, Michelle Obama is taking more risks than ever with her style.

Taking style cues from Hillary Clinton, the 55-year-old wore a bold purple pantsuit at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta yesterday during her “Becoming” book tour.

Michelle Obama onstage with Gayle King. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Michelle Obama’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The fall ’19 suit was custom-designed for the Princeton University alum by Sergio Hudson. It featured a gold-accented belt around the waist and gold button detailing on the arms.

Underneath the pantsuit, the mother of two had on a sparkly dark blue corset top made by Christy Rilling Studio.

For footwear, Obama went with classic black pumps. The shoes boasted a pin-thin stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. They appeared to be Obama’s go-to style: the Jimmy Choo Romy. The first lady has often sported styles by the designer over the years, choosing sleek stilettos to team with her elegant ensembles.

Throughout the former first lady’s book tour, she’s welcoming celebrity guests to moderate, and last night was no different. Gayle King led a conversation between the two, looking chic in a chartreuse, off-the-shoulder dress and glittery embellished heels.

Michelle Obama onstage alongside Gayle King. CREDIT: Paul R Giunta/Shutterstock

“Becoming” — a memoir that details Obama’s life from her childhood into her first lady days — is an international best-seller.

