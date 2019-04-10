Michelle Obama Stuns in a Pink Crystal-Embellished Suit & Gold Pumps in Copenhagen

Michelle Obama kicked off the first leg of her European book tour in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The former first lady chose to show her support for a cult Danish fashion brand for the occasion.

The 55-year-old best-selling author, who is promoting her memoir, “Becoming,” hit the stage at the Royal Arena sporting a chic dusty pink Stine Goya suit embellished with clusters of gold crystals. The suit is a custom version of Net-a-Porter’s exclusive Iris blazer and Marcel trouser set, which comes in pastel blue and will cost you $2,310.

Michelle Obama wearing a pink crystal-embellished blazer and trousers courtesy of Danish brand Stine Goya. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The influential mother of two, who’s stylist is Meredith Koop, paired her sparkly look with gold metallic leather Jimmy Choo pumps featuring a classic pointy toe silhouette. Several rings, hoop earrings and green nails pulled things together.

A closer look at Michelle Obama’s pointy gold metallic stiletto pumps courtesy of Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“For us, Michelle represents everything we strive to represent through our collections – strength, intelligence, independence, confidence,” creative director Stine Goya shared of creating the bespoke suit for Obama’s talk. The Harvard Law graduate, who’s memoir has already sold 10 million copies worldwide, is slated to visit London’s O2 Arena on April 14.

