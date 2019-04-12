Sign up for our newsletter today!

Michelle Obama Celebrates Local Designer in Norway in Embellished Panther Suit & Classic Pumps

By Ella Chochrek
Michelle Obama’s book tour continued last night — and so did her great pantsuit style.

The 55-year-old stepped out in Oslo, Norway for the latest stop on her tour to promote “Becoming,” her best-selling memoir.

Obama suited up in a pantsuit by Dundas — a fitting choice, given that designer Peter Dundas is an Oslo native. The custom-made suit featured embellished panther detailing and an emerald green sash around the waist.

Michelle Obama, book tour, dundas custom pantsuit, celebrity style, becoming, oslo, norway, first lady
Michelle Obama in a Dundas suit in Oslo, Norway on April 11.
CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the former first lady went with classic black pumps. The 5-foot-11 Obama added several inches in the high heels, choosing a style with a pointed silhouette and a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Michelle Obama, oslo, norway, celebrity style, book tour, dundas, pantsuit, becoming, first lady
Michelle Obama talks to Phoebe Robinson as part of her book tour.
CREDIT: Mega
Michelle Obama, classic black pumps, becoming, book tour, oslo, norwqy
A closer look at Michelle Obama’s footwear.
CREDIT: Mega

The Princeton University alumnae was introduced on stage by comedian Phoebe Robinson. The 34-year-old was stylish in an Alexander McQueen dress with a Zana Bayne belt at the waist. Her shoes were Dior ankle boots.

Phoebe robinson, celebrity style, michelle obama boot tour, dior ankle boots, alexander mcqueen dress
Phoebe Robinson introducing Michelle Obama in Norway.
CREDIT: Mega

Taking to Instagram, Robinson thanked Obama for inviting her to Oslo.

“Thank you, @michelleobama for an incredible two days in Stockholm and Oslo for the #IAmBecoming tour! Interviewing you is truly the easiest job I’ve ever had,” she wrote. “You are the real deal and every breath you take and word you say is imbued with authenticity, compassion, and warmth. You’re so open and welcoming that it never feels like a proper interview, but an amazing night out with dope and effortless conversation.”

Thank you, @michelleobama for an incredible two days in Stockholm and Oslo for the #IAmBecoming tour! Interviewing you is truly the easiest job I’ve ever had. You are the real deal and every breath you take and word you say is imbued with authenticity, compassion, and warmth. You’re so open and welcoming that it never feels like a proper interview, but an amazing night out with dope and effortless conversation. I pinch myself every time I get to interview you (can’t believe I’ve moderated you on tour FOUR TIMES) and each time I walk away with a notebook full of wisdom. How lucky am I??? P.S. thanks for letting me introduce you to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix. Laughing with you while country-trap music plays in the background is literally Martin Luther King Jr’s dream coming true. See you soon, Meesh/Miche! Hair: @sabsthegoodgirl Makeup: @alanawrightmakeup Styling: Moi! Dress: @alexandermcqueen Belt: @zanabayne Ankie Bs: @dior #Repost @peter_dundas ・・・ Happy and proud to have you as a #DundasGirl 💥👊🏼 #MichelleObama

