Michelle Obama Does a Monochrome Look With Penny Loafers in Malaysia

Michelle Obama took on the monochrome trend today, Dec. 12, at an event for the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 55-year-old looked chic in a black-and-white patterned button-down shirt teamed with silky black trousers.

Michelle Obama wears penny loafers to an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 12. CREDIT: AHMAD YUSNI/Shutterstock

While Obama has plenty of high heels in her wardrobe — including styles from Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo and Fendi — she opted for flat shoes to complete today’s look. On her feet, the “Becoming” author wore simple black penny loafers that appeared to be fabricated from patent leather.

A close-up look at Michelle Obama’s penny loafers. CREDIT: AHMAD YUSNI/Shutterstock

Obama was joined onstage by actress Julia Roberts, who also went for a monochromatic ensemble. The “Mirror, Mirror” star teamed a long-sleeved, belted jumpsuit with open-toed footwear, choosing shiny black sandals that appeared to feature a Velcro-strap.

Julia Roberts (L) with Michelle Obama at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec. 12. CREDIT: Vincent Thian/Shutterstock

The women are in Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s first-ever Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific event. In addition to attending the Obama Foundation engagement, Obama was joined by husband former President Barack Obama for a community service event in Kuala Lumpur today.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle take part in a community service activity in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 12. CREDIT: AHMAD YUSNI/Shutterstock

Before arriving in Malaysia, Obama and Roberts touched down in Vietnam, where they visited a girls’ high school in Long An province on Dec. 9.

Michelle Obama wears pale pink with Sophia Webster espadrilles in Vietnam, Dec. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the visit, the former first lady wore a pale pink outfit complete with rose gold, butterfly-adorned espadrilles from Sophia Webster. The shoes are available from Saksfifthavenue.com for $325.

Sophia Webster metallic espadrilles with butterflies. CREDIT: Saksfifthavenue.com

