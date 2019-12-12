Sign up for our newsletter today!

Michelle Obama Does a Monochrome Look With Penny Loafers in Malaysia

By Ella Chochrek
Michelle Obama took on the monochrome trend today, Dec. 12, at an event for the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 55-year-old looked chic in a black-and-white patterned button-down shirt teamed with silky black trousers.

michelle obama, penny loafers, black and white shirt, black trousers, celebrity style, Former US first lady Michelle Obama (R) speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 December 2019.Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 12 Dec 2019
Michelle Obama wears penny loafers to an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 12.
CREDIT: AHMAD YUSNI/Shutterstock

While Obama has plenty of high heels in her wardrobe — including styles from Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo and Fendi — she opted for flat shoes to complete today’s look. On her feet, the “Becoming” author wore simple black penny loafers that appeared to be fabricated from patent leather.

michelle obama, penny loafers, black and white shirt, black trousers, celebrity style, Former US first lady Michelle Obama (R) speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 December 2019.Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 12 Dec 2019
A close-up look at Michelle Obama’s penny loafers.
CREDIT: AHMAD YUSNI/Shutterstock

Obama was joined onstage by actress Julia Roberts, who also went for a monochromatic ensemble. The “Mirror, Mirror” star teamed a long-sleeved, belted jumpsuit with open-toed footwear, choosing shiny black sandals that appeared to feature a Velcro-strap.

Michelle Obama, Julia Roberts. Former U.S. fist lady Michelle Obama, right, and actress Julia Roberts speak during an event for Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, . Obama and actress Julia Roberts attend inaugural Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific organized by the Obama FoundationObama, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 12 Dec 2019
Julia Roberts (L) with Michelle Obama at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec. 12.
CREDIT: Vincent Thian/Shutterstock

The women are in Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s first-ever Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific event. In addition to attending the Obama Foundation engagement, Obama was joined by husband former President Barack Obama for a community service event in Kuala Lumpur today.

Former US president Barack Obama (R) and his wife Michelle Obama (2-L) take part in a community services event at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 December 2019.Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 12 Dec 2019
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle take part in a community service activity in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 12.
CREDIT: AHMAD YUSNI/Shutterstock

Before arriving in Malaysia, Obama and Roberts touched down in Vietnam, where they visited a girls’ high school in Long An province on Dec. 9.

michelle obama, vietnam, pink outfit, pink shirt, pants, cardigan, sophia webster shoes, espadrilles, butterfly slip-ons, casual shoes, Former US first lady Michelle Obama (C) meets wiith Vietnamese students in Can Giuoc district, Long An province, Vietnam 09 December 2019. Michelle Obama and Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former US president George W. Bush, were joined by Julia Roberts in Vietnam to promote girls' education, ahead of their visit to Malaysia for the Obama Foundation's Leaders: Asia-Pacific Program conference.Julia Roberts, Michelle Obama and Jenna Bush Hager visit Vietnam, Can Giuoc, Viet Nam - 09 Dec 2019
Michelle Obama wears pale pink with Sophia Webster espadrilles in Vietnam, Dec. 9.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the visit, the former first lady wore a pale pink outfit complete with rose gold, butterfly-adorned espadrilles from Sophia Webster. The shoes are available from Saksfifthavenue.com for $325.

Sophia Webster, metallic shoes, espadrilles, rose gold
Sophia Webster metallic espadrilles with butterflies.
CREDIT: Saksfifthavenue.com
