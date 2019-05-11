Michelle Obama Makes Waves in Chic Jumpsuit With Strappy Black Sandals for Latest Book Tour Stop

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” book tour stop is still underway — and she’s putting her killer style on display in every city.

The 55-year-old was at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. yesterday for a discussion moderated by NPR’s Michele Norris.

Obama looked chic in a form-fitting black jumpsuit with a low neckline, which she wore cinched in at the waist with a skinny belt. She layered a gauzy cardigan with three-quarters sleeves over the one-piece.

Michelle Obama in Sunrise, Fla. on May 10. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Michelle Obama’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former first lady reached for black ankle-strap sandals with a stiletto heel and trendy clear detailing. She accessorized with sparkly earrings and a series of rings.

The Chicago native has been all over the world on her tour to promote her best-selling memoir, which details her life through childhood and into her years as first lady. She has made stops across the United States and in Europe.

Michelle Obama speaking to fans during her book tour. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Ahead of her appearance at the BB&T Center, Obama surprised an audience of Miami high schoolers at the Overtown Youth Center. She snuck into a conference room at the center, where she was met with gasps and cheers by a group of teenage girls.

In Miami, the Netflix producer went for a more casual look in an asymmetrical 3.1 Phillip Lim top with beige pants and striped pumps.

