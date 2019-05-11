Sign up for our newsletter today!

Michelle Obama Makes Waves in Chic Jumpsuit With Strappy Black Sandals for Latest Book Tour Stop

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Michelle Obama, celebrity style, becoming book tour, sunrise, florida
Michelle Obama
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” book tour stop is still underway — and she’s putting her killer style on display in every city.

The 55-year-old was at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. yesterday for a discussion moderated by NPR’s Michele Norris.

Obama looked chic in a form-fitting black jumpsuit with a low neckline, which she wore cinched in at the waist with a skinny belt. She layered a gauzy cardigan with three-quarters sleeves over the one-piece.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama'Becoming' book tour, Florida, USA - 10 May 2019, plunging black jumpsuit, ankle strap sandals
Michelle Obama in Sunrise, Fla. on May 10.
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock
michelle obama, celebrity style, sandals
A close-up shot of Michelle Obama’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former first lady reached for black ankle-strap sandals with a stiletto heel and trendy clear detailing. She accessorized with sparkly earrings and a series of rings.

The Chicago native has been all over the world on her tour to promote her best-selling memoir, which details her life through childhood and into her years as first lady. She has made stops across the United States and in Europe.

Related

Michelle Obama Makes Waves in Chic Jumpsuit With Strappy Black Sandals for Latest Book Tour Stop

Michelle Obama Celebrates Local Designer in Norway in Embellished Panther Suit & Classic Pumps

Michelle Obama Stuns in a Pink Crystal-Embellished Suit & Gold Pumps in Copenhagen

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, jumpsuit, legs, black ankle strap sandals, celebrity style, 'Becoming' book tour, Florida, USA - 10 May 2019
Michelle Obama speaking to fans during her book tour.
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Ahead of her appearance at the BB&T Center, Obama surprised an audience of Miami high schoolers at the Overtown Youth Center. She snuck into a conference room at the center, where she was met with gasps and cheers by a group of teenage girls.

In Miami, the Netflix producer went for a more casual look in an asymmetrical 3.1 Phillip Lim top with beige pants and striped pumps.

View this post on Instagram

As I begin the final weekend of my #IAmBecoming tour, I joined my friends @honeychildtracy and @michele__norris in Florida to talk about why it's so important to make sure girls know the power in their own stories. Whether as a parent, mentor, teacher, or neighbor, each of us can show them that their voices are valued and respected from a young age—and that can have an extraordinary effect on who they’ll become in the years ahead. When we view their voices as equal, when we truly listen to them and appreciate what they say, they will feel more empowered to share themselves with the rest of the world, too. Organizations like @HoneyShineInc and @OYCMiami are living out this message by giving girls in Florida the tools and platform they need to reach their boundless potential. To the ladies I met with today, never underestimate the power in your own story — I hope you’ll share yours bravely, and help others share theirs, too. It’s how we all keep becoming, together.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Click through the gallery to see Michelle Obama’s White House style through the years.

Watch FN’s shoot with Christie Brinkley and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Want more?

Michelle Obama Cuts a Stylish Figure in All-Black for London Dinner

Michelle Obama Celebrates Local Designer in Norway in Embellished Panther Suit & Classic Pumps

Michelle Obama’s Most Surprising Shoe Moments Include Her Super-Sparkly Balenciaga Thigh-High Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad