Michelle Obama Makes Waves in Chic Jumpsuit With Strappy Black Sandals for Latest Book Tour Stop

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” book tour stop is still underway — and she’s putting her killer style on display in every city.
The 55-year-old was at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. yesterday for a discussion moderated by NPR’s Michele Norris.
Obama looked chic in a form-fitting black jumpsuit with a low neckline, which she wore cinched in at the waist with a skinny belt. She layered a gauzy cardigan with three-quarters sleeves over the one-piece.
For footwear, the former first lady reached for black ankle-strap sandals with a stiletto heel and trendy clear detailing. She accessorized with sparkly earrings and a series of rings.
The Chicago native has been all over the world on her tour to promote her best-selling memoir, which details her life through childhood and into her years as first lady. She has made stops across the United States and in Europe.
Ahead of her appearance at the BB&T Center, Obama surprised an audience of Miami high schoolers at the Overtown Youth Center. She snuck into a conference room at the center, where she was met with gasps and cheers by a group of teenage girls.
In Miami, the Netflix producer went for a more casual look in an asymmetrical 3.1 Phillip Lim top with beige pants and striped pumps.
As I begin the final weekend of my #IAmBecoming tour, I joined my friends @honeychildtracy and @michele__norris in Florida to talk about why it's so important to make sure girls know the power in their own stories. Whether as a parent, mentor, teacher, or neighbor, each of us can show them that their voices are valued and respected from a young age—and that can have an extraordinary effect on who they’ll become in the years ahead. When we view their voices as equal, when we truly listen to them and appreciate what they say, they will feel more empowered to share themselves with the rest of the world, too. Organizations like @HoneyShineInc and @OYCMiami are living out this message by giving girls in Florida the tools and platform they need to reach their boundless potential. To the ladies I met with today, never underestimate the power in your own story — I hope you’ll share yours bravely, and help others share theirs, too. It’s how we all keep becoming, together.
