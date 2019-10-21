Michelle Obama Pops in Teal Sneakers for Workout Session

Michelle Obama strives to lead a healthy life.

And the former first lady, 55, provided fans with a sneak peak into one aspect of that — her workout routine — on Instagram yesterday.

The mother of two posted an image of herself clad in a sports bra and leggings while lifting an exercise ball over her head.

On her feet, the “Becoming” best seller sported teal blue sneakers, adding a pop of color to her black workout look. The shoes boasted a black outsole, a lace-up front and a cage detail on the upper. It was unclear what brand the kicks were from.

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday?” Obama captioned her image. The photo racked up more than 1.5 million likes.

As first lady, Obama was known for championing American designers like Jason Wu and Tanya Taylor, as well as incorporating less expensive pieces from Gap or Target into her wardrobe. With respect to footwear, Jimmy Choo pointy-toed pumps are a longtime closet staple of the attorney’s.

Flip through the gallery for a look back at Michelle Obama’s White House style during her husband’s presidency.

