Michelle Obama Goes for Another Bold Look for Rachael Ray Appearance

Michelle Obama sat down with celebrity chef and talk show host Rachael Ray before a sold-out crowd at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, to promote her best-selling memoir “Becoming” Wednesday night. The former first lady of the United States was candid during her conversation with the Food Network star, opening up about everything from her childhood to parenting to her relationship with America’s 44th president.

For the appearance, the 55-year-old lawyer-turned-author wowed in a vibrant orange ensemble courtesy of Brooklyn-based womenswear designer Fe Noel. She wore a tangerine satin wrap top paired with matching wide-leg pants.

Michelle Obama wearing a vibrant orange Fe Noel look in Austin, Texas on Feb 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Obama kept things simple, reaching for an understated pair of nude patent leather sandals constructed with PVC.

Michelle Obama in conversation with Rachael Ray. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Michelle Obama’s White House style through the years.

Want more?

Michelle Obama’s Most Surprising Shoe Moments Include Her Super-Sparkly Balenciaga Thigh-High Boots

Michelle Obama Makes Some Surprising Revelations in Sequin Pantsuit on ‘The Tonight Show’