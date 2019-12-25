Michelle Obama’s 2019 Style Was Pretty Incredible

It’s been two years since President Barack Obama left the White House, but he and wife Michelle Obama don’t seem to be slowing down.

The former first lady spent the first half of 2019 on her “Becoming” book tour, making stops both in the United States and Europe. Many of her powerful looks consisted of pantsuits and pointed-toe pumps.

For instance, Obama hit the stage in Copenhagen, Denmark this April wearing an embellished millennial pink Stine Goya pantsuit. She teamed the suit with gold pumps that matched the crystal accents on her blazer and pants.

Michelle Obama wearing a Stine Goya crystal-embellished blazer and trousers in Copenhagen, Denmark in April. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Harvard Law School alum had another glimmering pantsuit moment in Nashville, Tenn. this May. She hit the stage clad in a blue Christopher John Rogers suit and silver Gianvito Rossi heels.

Michelle Obama at the “Becoming” book store stop in Nashville, Tenn. on May 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Compared to her tenure as first lady, Obama has fewer black-tie engagements these days. She made a rare dressed-up appearance at the American Portrait Gala in November, stepping out to the Washington, D.C. event in an embellished, custom Schiaparelli gown.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Michelle Obama attend the American Portrait Gala, Nov. 17. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Shutterstock

More casual outfits of the attorney’s also struck a winning note. In December, she wore a casual all-pink outfit with butterfly-embossed Sophia Webster flats for a visit to a school in Vietnam.

Michelle Obama wears pale pink with Sophia Webster espadrilles in Vietnam, Dec. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2020, Obama isn’t planning to slow down. She’s been nominated for her first Grammy Award for her “Becoming” audio book. She and the president also have television programs and films in the works through their production company, Higher Ground Productions. Additionally, the Obamas’ non-profit, the Obama Foundation, is continuing efforts including educating young girls across the globe and holding leadership training sessions.

