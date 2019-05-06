Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Met Gala’s theme for 2019 is camp — which means you can expect to see some wild looks.

The theme, based on the title of this year’s Costume Exhibit, plays off Susan Sondag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.”

“Indeed the essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” wrote Sondag in the influential essay. “I am strongly drawn to Camp, and almost as strongly offended by it.”

But this won’t be the first year that Met Gala attendees sported looks with a decidedly campy twist.

Gucci is one brand that embodies this theme, and since it serves as one of the sponsors of this year’s exhibit, we can expect to see many attendees outfitted in the label. (Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director is also a co-host).

In 2018, Lana del Rey and Jared Leto hit the red carpet in Gucci styles. Leto sported a blue suit with a gold crown, while del Rey had on an embellished, long-sleeved white gown and a blue feathered headdress.

Lana del Rey and Jared Leto at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Camp is often over-the-top, with Sondag presenting “Swan Lake,” Tiffany Lamps, King Kong and Art Nouveau as examples.

Rihanna’s Maison Margiela look for last year’s gala was decidedly campy. The Fenty x Puma designer stepped out in papal-inspired headgear with a silver dress and an elaborate, floor-length cape. Christian Louboutin heels completed her bold ensemble.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the years, Katy Perry has often adhered to the camp theme as well. Her 2015 look would have been perfect for this year. Stepping out with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott — himself the king of camp — Perry wore a pop-art inspired dress and carried a spray paint bottle purse.

Jeremy Scott and Katy Perry at the 2015 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

