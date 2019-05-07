Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Worst-Dressed Celebs at Met Gala 2019, According to You

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Worst-Dressed
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
The Met Gala tends to bring out some of the riskiest red carpet looks of the year — but not every look can be a winner.

With the 2019 theme as “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” celebrities hit the red carpet in New York tonight in outrageous ensembles. Fans thought some failed to strike the right note, though.

Below, Twitter found these seven looks to be major fails.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, jimmy choo, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Gwyneth Paltrow wears a yellow dress with Jimmy Choo heels on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow sported a pale yellow Chloé maxi dress with Jimmy Choo heels. But @sorrysprinkles thought the look sank, writing: “That’s grandmas fancy nightgown Gwyneth , give it back!!

James Charles

James Charles, 2019 met gala, alexander wang
James Charles
CREDIT: Shutterstock

YouTuber James Charles suited up for the Met Gala in an Alexander Wang look consisting of a chainmail top, slouchy pants and booties with an exposed zipper. Twitter disliked the look, with one user quipping: “Who was better dressed at the ? RT for pigeon, like for James Charles.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, mugler dress, naked dress trend, clear sandals, red carpet, WestCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Kim Kardashian
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian commanded attention in a skintight nude-illusion Mugler dress that appeared to have beads of sweat coming off it and matching see-through sandals. But some fans thought it was too similar to other things she has worn. “All Kim Kardashian knows is basic bodycon dresses SIS WE ARE TIRED OF IT,” a Twitter user wrote.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie KlossCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Karlie Kloss
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss flaunted long legs in a gold minidress by Dapper Dan and Gucci. But some Twitter users felt that the look was “boring”: “Karlie Kloss… what is this???? This is beyond boring,” @hannahxmarie_ said.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, brother vellies sandals, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj’s pink embellished minidress and custom-made Brothers Vellies sandals had some fans swooning, but @RobPhatt wasn’t a fan. “Worst dressed … the material used looks cheap,” the Twitter user wrote.

Caroline Trentini

Caroline Trentini, met gala 2019
Caroline Trentini
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caroline Trentini’s look was a skull-printed Thom Browne dress with strappy sandals. But some fans thought the look seemed too Halloween-like. “Caroline Trentini whole look is mess like this ain’t no Halloween sis,” said @izzyxmama.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean, prada, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New YorkCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Frank Ocean
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Frank Ocean stepped out in an all-black look from Prada. Fans were less than impressed with his monochromatic ensemble. “Did Frank Ocean get a side gig as security?” joked @el_gibbs. Others thought he looked like a valet.


Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

