Funniest Met Gala Moments Over the Years: Photobombs, Funny Faces & More Hijinks

The Met Gala is a place for serious fashion, but that doesn’t mean celebrities are always straight-faced.

Stars often are seen playing around on the red carpet — and sometimes, they unintentionally produce a memorable (or meme-able) moment.

Last year, designer Stella McCartney showed off her playful side when she photobombed Pharrell Williams, who was posing for a photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh. McCartney threw up peace signs behind the couple, who stoically posed in their blingy red carpet looks.

Stella McCartney photobombs Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Even Madonna got in on the photobomb trend. Attending alongside Moschino’s Jeremy Scott in 2015, the pop icon goofily stuck out her tongue as she tiptoed behind an unsuspecting Adriana Lima.

Madonna sticks her tongue out while standing behind Adriana Lima. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Madonna also engaged in red carpet hijinks alongside Scott, with the designer dramatically bending down to kiss her gloved hand.

Jeremy Scott bends down to kiss Madonna’s hand. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

With celebrities often decked out in soaring heels and gowns with long trains, dresses always seem to get stepped on at the Met Gala. Sometimes, a star gets tangled up in her own dress. At the 2013 Met Gala, Emma Watson fell victim to this trap. The “Harry Potter” actress’ assistant had to help unfurl her Prabal Gurung gown from underneath strappy black pumps.

Emma Watson makes a silly face as her assistant helps her unfurl her Prabal Gurung dress from under her heel. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne went to dramatic measures to avoid stepping on Rihanna’s gown at the 2014 Met Gala — producing a memorable moment of her own. The model did acrobatics in her spiky black pumps as she wiggled over Rihanna’s long white train.

Cara Delevingne (L) sidesteps over Rihanna’s gown at the 2014 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The 2019 gala is slated for Monday night, with arrivals beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Click through the gallery for more silly Met Gala moments over the years.

Watch the video below to see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips to walk in heels.

Want more?

What Is Camp? The 2019 Met Gala Theme Explained in 10 Pop Culture Images

Celeb Stylist Micaela Erlanger Teases Lupita Nyong’o’s Met Gala Look & Preparing for the Big Night

How to Watch the Met Gala Red Carpet Livestream for Free